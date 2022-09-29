x
Saints

Saints' Chris Olave named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

Olave currently ranks seventh in the NFL in receiving yards.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has been named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for September.

Olave has caught 17 passes for 268 yards so far in 2022. He currently leads the Saints in receiving yardage and ranks seventh in the NFL in terms of total receiving yards through three games.

Olave is the fourth Saints player to ever be given the honor. The team's previous winners were Marques Colston in October 2006, Reggie Bush in November 2006, and Alvin Kamara in November 2017.

Olave was drafted 11th overall in last April's Draft. The Ohio State product has been a bright spot in what has been a struggling Saints offense through three games in 2022.

