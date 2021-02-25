Saints on Russell Wilson's short list if star QB gets traded

NEW ORLEANS — Russell Wilson, one of the NFL's best signal callers, is open to playing for the Saints next season.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seahawks' QB hasn't demanded a trade, but if a trade occurs the only teams he'd go to are New Orleans, Dallas, Las Vegas or Chicago.
Wilson has a no-trade clause in his contract, giving him final approval over and trades that involve him.
It's no secret that the eight-time pro bowl QB is unhappy in Seattle after a season that saw him constantly under pressure.
According to The Athletic, Wilson also wants more control over the team's offense, but "his suggestions were dismissed."
The Saints currently have three quarterbacks under contract for next season: Drew Brees, Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian. Brees is expected to retire, but hasn't made an official announcement on whether he'll stay for another season in the NFL or not.
The Saints are also expected to re-sign former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston, who spent last season on the Saints bench.
