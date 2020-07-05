NEW ORLEANS — The NFL is set to announce the 2020-21 season schedule Thursday night, but the beginning of the Saints season has been leaked... and it's a big one.

According to Nick Underhill with NewOrleans.Football, the Saints will open the season at home against Tampa Bay, now led by QB Tom Brady.

From the there, the Saints take on the Raiders in Las Vegas and Green Bay back at the Superdome.

The Saints will play Tampa Bay again on Nov. 8, according to the report. The same weekend as LSU is scheduled to play Alabama.

