Saints: Payton 'The game's over, but we need to learn from it'

The Saints will be back on the road Sunday against the Washington Football Team

NEW ORLEANS — Following a disappointing loss, to the New York Giants, Sean Payton told his team that he wanted them to take something away from that game.

"It's a frustrating loss and nonetheless, it's a loss and that's really the point I was making yesterday. (My intention is to emphasize) the game's over, but we need to learn from it," said Payton.

At 2-2, the Saints are back on the road Sunday against the Washington Football Team (2-2) before their Week 6 bye.

Following their bye, they'll have two tough games. First, they head to Seattle to play the Seahawks on Monday Night Football before they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Halloween.

Despite the loss, Jameis Winston had an impressive performance completing 12 passes in a row at one point. Winston stretched the defense on a couple of deep passes.

"Every one of us, Jameis included (was encouraged). I was encouraged, I thought he played well, " said Payton.

Winston connected with Marquez Callaway for 50 plus yards to start the first half and another to Kenny Stills for a touchdown that was called back because of a holding penalty.

Stills has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster the last two weeks and was reverted back to the practice squad on Monday.

"I think he's helped us and certainly his role week by week we feel like can help us," Payton said about Stills.

The Saints will have to sign Stills to their 53-man roster for him to be eligible to play in any more games.

Payton had some questionable choices when it came to the kicking game against the Giants. In the first quarter, he passed up a chance on kicking a 46-yard field goal but chose to attempt a 58-yard field goal later in the first half that Aldrick Rosas missed.

After the game, Payton said at some point they need to be able to kick a field goal.

Rosas has missed three field goals in the past two games from 36,52 and 58 yards. Despite his kicking woes, the team doesn't plan on bringing in any kickers this week for tryouts.

Wil Lutz is eligible to return from the IR list but may not be healthy enough to return yet. Lutz underwent core-muscle surgery in August and his timeline for recovery is 8 to 12 weeks.

The Saints ran the ball well once again with Alvin Kamara rushing for over 100 yards. For the first time in his career, Kamara was not targeted with a pass.

With backup running back Tony Jones Jr. leaving the game with injury Kamara had to step in to carry the ball more.

"I thought we ran the ball against a pretty good run defense pretty well," said Payton.