Saints pick safety in 5th round, trade into 6th for WR A.T. Perry

Jordan Howden from Minnesota and A.T. Perry from Wake Forest are the newest members of the black and gold.

NEW ORLEANS — After selecting Fresno State QB Jake Haener in the 4th round of the 2023 NFL draft, the Saints made two more selections on Day 3.

The Saints pick up Safety Jordan Howden out of Minnesota in the 5th round and traded back into the 6th round to select Wide Receiver A.T. Perry from Wake Forest.

Howden should add depth to New Orleans' secondary. The San Diego native began his collegiate career as a walk-on but eventually was put on scholarship and became a starter six months later.

In 49 starts of the 58 games he played in college. Howden racked up 24 pass breakups, four interceptions, 240 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss. He also played over 500 special teams snaps at Minnesota.

The Saints drafted Perry after trading their 7th-rounder and Tight End Adam Trautman to the Denver Broncos.

Perry is 6-foot-3 and weighs 198 pounds, He had 152 catches for 2,389 yards and 26 touchdowns in his last two seasons at Wake Forest.

The Saints have no draft picks remaining in the 2023 NFL draft.