METAIRIE, La. — The Saints added a new weapon to their defense.

According to reports from NFL.com, the Saints claimed CB Janoris Jenkins off the waiver wire.

Jenkins has made four interceptions this year as the lead corner on a struggling Giants team. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2016.

The Giants dropped the star defensive back after he called a fan an inappropriate word on Twitter after being asked why his stats weren’t translating into wins for the Giants.

Jenkins said that his use of the word is “slang” and “just part of my culture.”

Giants coach Pat Shurmur said in a statement Friday that Jenkins' refusal to admit that what he did was wrong led to his release.

