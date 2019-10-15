METAIRIE, La. — One of the Saints starting corner backs will miss the next two games.

PJ Williams has been suspended for two games for violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy, according to an NFL spokesperson.

Williams will be eligible to return on Monday, Oct. 28, after the team's game against Arizona.

Williams resigned with the Saints on a 1-year deal this off-season for his fifth year with the team since being drafted in 2015.

Williams was arrested for a DUI in New Orleans not long after the Saints' NFC championship loss against the Los Angeles Rams.