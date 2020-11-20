Saints place Drew Brees on IR - out at least 3 games

The Saints quarterback is suffering from multiple fractured ribs and had a collapsed lung.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have officially placed quarterback Drew Brees on injured reserve, making him unavailable for at least the next three games, that includes both season meetings with the Atlanta Falcons.

Brees was diagnosed with multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung earlier this week after taking a big sack during the game with the 49ers this weekend.

Brees suffered two of the rib fractures and the lung collapse Sunday, but a couple of the rib fractures came from previous games.

Brees continued to play Sunday after the injury, remarkably leading a touchdown drive where he threw several completions, including a TD pass to Alvin Kamara. He was also hit hard once after the sack that caused the injury.

In Brees' absence, the Saints are expected to play Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston some Sunday. Several reports said that Hill would be the starter but Payton was non-committal during his press meeting Friday.