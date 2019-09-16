METAIRIE, La. — The Saints lost a key piece of their defense for most of the season.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone was placed on Injured Reserve Monday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He should be able to return later this year though.

Anzalone has registered 7 tackles and 1 sack so far this season. He battled a shoulder injury in the preseason that kept him on the Saints injury reports during the week, but the nature of his current injury is unknown.