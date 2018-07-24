Two days before the start of training camp, the Saints placed wide receiver Brandon Coleman on the active/physically unable to perform list. Coleman had been reportedly dealing with an undisclosed injury going back to minicamp in June, where he wasn’t fully participating.

As of now, he won’t be able to take part in workouts during camp but he can be removed from the list and rejoin the active roster as soon as he’s medically cleared to return.

After a standout camp last year, Coleman caught just 23 passes for 364 yards in 2017, so he’ll have to repeat that type of performance at this year’s camp if he hopes to solidify a roster spot among a crowded wide receiver corps that includes Michael Thomas, Cam Meredith, Ted Ginn Jr., and several others hoping to make the Saints roster.

