NEW ORLEANS – Call it a superstition, but Saints fans can’t stop lighting these candles.

At the NOLA T-Shirt of the Month Club, located in the Irish Channel, prayer candles featuring a different kind of Saint are flying off the shelf.

Jackie and John Abston (CHECK SPELLING) own the small business and couldn’t believe how quickly the word spread.

“It was a rush order, I was kind of in shock,” Jackie said.

It all started when the candle’s creator, Stephanie Coughman, put them on display during the Champagne Stroll on Magazine Street. A sports fan tweeted that Alvin Karama shared with his followers.

“The next day, I come into work and the phone is ringing off the hook and everyone wants this Alvin Kamara candle,” Jackie said. “It’s really cool that (Alvin Kamara) embraced the fun and embraced the culture of this city and he shared it.”

Even if you’re not a Saints fan, they’ve got something for you. From Anthony Davis and Coach O to Willie Nelson and Mr. Rogers, you can find just about anyone.

So next time the Saints kick off, why not light candle and say a prayer for the Black & Gold? Just don’t stop if the Saints keep winning!

