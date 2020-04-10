Saints player who traveled with team tests positive for COVID: Report

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans Saints player who traveled with teammates to Detroit tested positive for the coronavirus, a report from Pro Football Talk said Saturday night.
The report said swabs used to test the players are being re-tested to rule out false positives, but multiple Saints players are waiting to find out if they have been exposed.
The player has not been named by the Saints as of 11:25 p.m. Saturday.
Pro Football Talk named Saints fullback Michael Burton as the player who tested positive. The report said NFL testers have already begun testing players who traveled in close proximity to Burton.
Through contact tracing, three players were identified for testing, but four other players were sitting near Burton on the plane, including Saints running back Alvin Kamara, the report said.
The Saints are testing the seven players to see if they actually have COVID-19.
Jay Glazer of FOX NFL Sunday also reported the news, saying it was the first case of a player who flew with an NFL team to an away game.
Glazer said if the retest is positive, the player will be out tomorrow.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
