Saints player who traveled with team tests positive for COVID: Report

Multiple Saints players are waiting to find out if they have been exposed.

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans Saints player who traveled with teammates to Detroit tested positive for the coronavirus, a report from Pro Football Talk said Saturday night.

The report said swabs used to test the players are being re-tested to rule out false positives, but multiple Saints players are waiting to find out if they have been exposed.

The player has not been named by the Saints as of 11:25 p.m. Saturday.

Pro Football Talk named Saints fullback Michael Burton as the player who tested positive. The report said NFL testers have already begun testing players who traveled in close proximity to Burton.

Through contact tracing, three players were identified for testing, but four other players were sitting near Burton on the plane, including Saints running back Alvin Kamara, the report said.

The Saints are testing the seven players to see if they actually have COVID-19.

Per source, the Saints, who are in Detroit, have a player who has tested positive for COVID-19. Testing currently is occurring of those who were in contact with the player, who was on the flight from New Orleans. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 4, 2020

Jay Glazer of FOX NFL Sunday also reported the news, saying it was the first case of a player who flew with an NFL team to an away game.

Glazer said if the retest is positive, the player will be out tomorrow.

Saints had a player test positive for COVID. Team found out late tonight, after they landed Detroit. Players’ swabs being re-run now to confirm results. Several Saints players awating POC test at team hotel bc of possible exposure @NFLonFOX. New world we live in. — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 4, 2020

First case of a player who flew with team to an away game. Was the Saturday test that usually comes sunday morning. Saints got results late this evebing, now swab has to be re-tested and if that is positive then he is out tomorrow. Other players waiting for POC tests — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 4, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.