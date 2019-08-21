METAIRIE, La. — A few New Orleans Saints players took a break from the field Tuesday to spend a few hours getting kids ready for school. Hundreds of kids and fans went to the Target at Clearview Mall to see the boys in black and gold.

"At the end of the day it's always a positive influence from an outside force letting them know we care about them," said Cam Jordan.

New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan and T Terron Armstead headed up the school supplies giveaway.

"It's all about that whole positive push, just to get them ready," Jordan said.

A total of 200 pre-selected kids from different parishes within the state received a backpack with the core school supplies needed to start school. They were also able to shop for up to $40 worth of additional school essential items.

"There's nothing work about this. We're getting out, cracking jokes, smiles with the people in the community with the fans, the ones that make everything happen," said Armstead.

As fans are ready for what they expect to be a successful season on the field, the Saints players are pushing the kids for a successful year in the classroom.

"We're just trying to do the most we can to actually touch, impact," Armstead said.

