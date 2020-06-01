NEW ORLEANS — Among those most affected by the end of the Saints' 2019 season are the players themselves.

Sunday, the New Orleans Saints lost to the Minnesota Vikings 26–20, in overtime, and some players expressed how they felt on twitter after the game.

Some of those players used expletives, and they will appear below

Expressing a sense of loyalty for the black and gold, running back Alvin Kamara made his feelings clear in this tweet.

After many criticized Marshon Lattimore's performance while defending Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, Alvin Kamara stepped up in his defense of Lattimore, expressing his confidence by putting money where his mouth is.

Kamara tweeted that he'd bet $100,000 on Lattimore against anyone.

Cameron Jordan was one of the players that have displayed characteristics of leadership all season, and in predictable Cam Jordan fashion, after the game, he admitted the Saints didn't do enough to win the Wild Card game Sunday.

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson had two tackles, an assist, and a pass defense Sunday, and despite the loss, he stayed on message, telling others the Saints are coming.

Seemingly upset with the loss, wide receiver and punt returner Deonte Harris seemed without words when he tweeted after the game, but many on Twitter responded with positive notions.

One of the fans told Harris to hold his head up high. Another said Harris and quarterback Taysom Hill were the future of Saints football. Later, Harris thanked the #WhoDat nation.

In another one of his tweets, Alvin Kamara said "We lost... it doesn't feel good," and that describes how many Saints fans felt Sunday after the game, but many others are thinking of Saints' future, in a positive way.