Saints playoff push: Who to root for in Week 17

The Saints are on the outside looking in this week, but they could still make the playoffs. Here's how.

NEW ORLEANS — There's a tight race for the final two playoff spots in the NFC and the Saints are still in the mix.

Sitting at 7-8 with two games left to play, the Saints road to the playoffs starts with their home game against the Carolina Panthers this Sunday and goes through Atlanta next week. New Orleans will have to win both those games to earn a spot in the post-season, but they'll also need some help from around the league.

There are five other teams that can still earn the sixth and seventh seeds in the NFL playoffs. Here's what the standings look like Sunday morning:

6 San Francisco 8-7

7 Philadelphia 8-7

8 Minnesota 7-8

9 Atlanta 7-8

10 New Orleans 7-8

11 Washington 6-9

So, who should you root for in Week 17?

San Francisco 49ers vs. Houston Texans

The 49ers and the Eagles getting swept for the rest of the season is the simplest way for the Saints to get into the playoffs.

A game against the Texans, one of the worst teams in the NFL, seems like an easy win for San Francisco, but the 49ers are starting rookie QB Trey Lance, giving the Texans defense an opportunity for an upset.

And by the end of the seaons, the Saints could have a better record against NFC opponents, which is the tie breaker if the two teams end up with the same record, but they would need the 49ers to lose against the Rams to end the regular season and make that happen. However, a 49ers loss here could make things much clearer for the Saints going into week 18.



Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team

The Eagles have been on a roll, winning their last three games. Washington on the other hand was just blown out by the Cowboys 14-56.

Saints fans need Philadelphia to lose out if they're going to take their playoff spot, since the Eagles beat them earlier in the season.



Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

A Vikings team without their starting QB is set to take on Aaron Rogers and the Packers tonight in prime time. A loss for Minnesota is good news for New Orleans, which seems likely with Kirk Cousins out with COVID-19.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Buffalo Bills

I don't have to convince you to root against the Falcons, but I can still give you another reason. The Falcons are tied with the Saints at 7-8 and if both teams win this week there could be major playoff implications in their season-ending matchup next week.