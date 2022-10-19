x
Saints

Saints Practice Report: Thomas, Landry, and Lattimore won't play

The Saints are missing major pieces coming into their matchup with the Cardinals on Thursday.
Credit: AP
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — Bad news for the Saints coming into their game versus the Cardinals in Arizona on Thursday night. 

Wide receivers Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle), guard Andrus Peat (chest), tight end Adam Trautman (ankle), and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) are out.

CB Paulson Adebo (knee) is questionable, but safety Marcus Maye (rib) and tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest) will play. Quarterbacks Jameis Winston (back/ankle) and Andy Dalton (back) are seemingly active.

For the Cardinals, WR Marquise Brown (foot), center Rodney Hudson (knee), running back Darrel Williams (knee) and guard Justin Pugh (knee) are out.

RB James Conner (ribs), kicker Matt Prater (left hip), and S Jalen Thompson (hamstring) are questionable.

The Saints play the Cardinals on November 20 at 7:15 p.m. on WDSU and Amazon Prime Video.

