METAIRIE, La. — The NFL has set its preseason schedule for all teams and the Saints will play a nationally-televised preseason game on CBS (WWL-TV locally).

The exact dates aren't known for the games, with the exception of the CBS game against the Chargers, which will be broadcast at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 18.

The Saints will also face the Vikings, Jets and Dolphins in the preseason.

Here is the preliminary schedule.

Week 1 - Aug 8-12, exact date and Time TBA - Vikings at Saints

Week 2 - Aug. 18 - @ LA Chargers 3pm (WWL-TV)

Week 3 - Aug. 22-25, TBA - Saints at Jets

Week 4 - Aug. 29-30, TBA - Dolphins at Saints