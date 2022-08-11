Saints projected injury report: Ingram, Lattimore, Werner DNP among others

While the Saints gave their players a rest day on Wednesday, a projected practice report suggests some wear and tear.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints gave their players a rest day after the loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

However, a projected practice report, while hypothetical, does point towards the defense being quite banged up ahead of their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Running back Mark Ingram (knee), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), center Erik McCoy (shoulder), left guard Andrus Peat (triceps) and linebacker Pete Werner (ankle) would not have practiced.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf), and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee) would have been limited participants.

The Steelers did not have the day off. Kicker Chris Boswell (groin), CB William Jackson III (back), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), LB Myles Jack (knee) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee) did not practice.