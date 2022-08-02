Saints promote Nielsen, Richard to co-defensive coordinator roles

Both men served under new head coach Dennis Allen as defensive position coaches last season.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints are now finished filling out their coordinator positions.

In a somewhat unusual move, the Saints promoted two defensive assistants, Ryan Nielsen and Kris Richard, to serve as co-defensive coordinators for the 2022 season. Both men have signed 2-year contracts to serve in the role.

Nielsen has been on the Saints staff since the 2017, primarily serving as the team's defensive line coach while also adding the title of assistant head coach prior to the 2021 season. Under Nielsen's guidance, the Saints defensive line has become one of the team's most recognizable units and one of the NFL's most dominant defensive fronts.

Nielsen is especially credited for elevating many previously unheralded players into every down starters, a list that includes current Saints such as David Onyemata and Shy Tuttle, as well as current Cincinnati Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

Richard, meanwhile, joined the Saints staff just prior to the 2021 season to serve as defensive backs coach, and has years of experience managing NFL defenses. Richard spent three seasons (2015-2017) as defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks. Prior to that, he spent three seasons as the team's defensive backs coach, a stretch that included a Super Bowl win in 2013 and another appearance in 2014. Prior to joining the Saints staff, Richard spent three seasons as the secondary coach and passing game coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys.

Richard is credited with developing many of the league's bright young defensive backs, including current Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo and current Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, who led the NFL in interceptions in 2021.

Both men will now attempt to sustain the success that Dennis Allen had while helming the defense. While it is widely believed that Allen will retain his duties in calling defensive plays for the Saints, Nielsen and Richard will likely be tasked with the overall defensive game planning and strategizing each week.