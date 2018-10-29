NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Saints punter and all-around good guy Thomas Morstead has a reputation for giving back, most notably by inspiring Minnesota Viking fans to donate to his charity following last year’s playoff game.

Morstead is using the opportunity of a rematch to seek help from the other sideline and benefit everyone through friendly competition. Here’s the deal, from his charity’s website, What You Give Will Grow:

Ahead of this week’s match-up between the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings, Saints punter Thomas Morstead and his foundation, What You Give Will Grow, are teaming up with, Vikings cornerback, Marcus Sherels to raise funds to support Best Christmas Ever© families in Minnesota and the Greater New Orleans area. Best Christmas Ever© is a non-profit organization that works with community partners to lift up families who have fallen on hard times through no fault of their own by giving them a Best Christmas Ever.

Following this weekend’s match-up, the winning team’s market will receive 60-percent of all donations to its respective market, while 40-percent will go to the remaining area.

Morstead was one of the first Saints players to take the field for a redundant Vikings extra-point attempt after time expired, and did so with torn cartilage in his ribs after colliding with Sherels earlier in the game. Vikings fans (and Sherels) took notice of Morstead’s sportsmanship, and ultimately helped raise $220,000 for Children’s Minnesota’s Child Life program.

It’s incredibly cool to see Morstead and those close to them use their platform for good works in their communities. At Monday morning, this Best Christmas Ever drive has raised $28,825 towards its $60,000 goal. New Orleans is fortunate to have someone like Morstead on their side.

To donate, click here.

