NEW ORLEANS — Cornerback P.J. Williams, who started both 2019 postseason games for the Black and Gold, will return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome next season, the New Orleans Saints announced Tuesday.

Williams, 25, and the team have agreed to a one-year contract for the 2019-2020 season, marking what will be the defender's fifth season with the franchise since he was drafted to New Orleans in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft from Florida State.

Williams, who missed his rookie year with the team due to a torn hamstring, played 15 regular season games in 2018-2019, making 53 tackles (a career-high), one sack, and a crucial 45-yard pick-six in the Saints' 30-20 mid-season win against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 28.

His performance against the Vikings earned him the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

He also earned nine passes defensed and forced one fumble during the 2018 regular season.

In the 2019 postseason, Williams started in both of the Saints' games and made 11 tackles and earned two passes defensed.

Off the field, Williams was arrested for a DUI in New Orleans not long after the Saints' NFC championship loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

Williams was also arrested for on suspected DUI charges in Florida in 2015, but those charges were later dropped.

The Florida native, who would have been up for free agency without the contract extension, is 6 feet 0 inches and weighs 196 pounds. He's played 33 career games for the Saints in two seasons, with a total of 106 tackles, three picks, 20 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

