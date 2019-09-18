NEW ORLEANS — The Saints are back up to three healthy quarterbacks as Drew Brees prepares for surgery and recovery, but they're also down a target in Keith Kirkwood.

On Tuesday, NFL.com's Tom Pelissero reported New Orleans re-signed Quarterback J.T. Barrett to the practice squad. Barrett first joined the team in May of 2018 but was dropped last month. He was cut and re-signed from the practice team a total of 23 times last season, NOLA.com reports.

Re-signing Barrett acts as an insurance policy for the Saints in case another one of their quarterbacks gets injured. On Sunday, the future Hall of Famer and team leader in Brees was sidelined with a thumb injury that requires surgery. There's no timetable yet for his recovery, but experts believe it will take 6-8 weeks.

The same day Barrett was resigned, however, wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was placed on Injured Reserve. He suffered a hamstring injury in pregame warm ups before Sunday's game and won't be eligible to return for another eight weeks.

He joins linebacker Alex Anzalone on IR, who was taken off the lineup with an unspecific injury and no timetable for his return -- He'll also have to miss a minimum of eight weeks, regardless.

