Saints re-sign running back Dwayne Washington

Washington has been a key special teams contributor for the Saints since joining the team in 2018.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints are bringing back another member of their 2021 squad.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis announced on Monday the team is re-sign running back Dwayne Washington. The deal is for one year.

Washington was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft from the University of Washington. He has played in 71 regular season games with two starts and four postseason contests over his career, carrying 157 times for 554 yards and one touchdown while catching 15 passes for 94 yards and posting 19 special teams tackles.

Washington joined the Saints in 2018. Since joining the team, he has become an impact player on special teams, recording 15 coverage stops, deflecting one punt and recovering one blocked punt and when called upon, rushing for 245 yards on 47 carries.