METAIRIE, La. (AP) - New Orleans Saints receiver Travin Dural and center Cameron Tom each have been injured at Saints training camp.

Both went down with apparent upper body injuries during practice on Sunday.

Dural is a second-year pro out of LSU who spent his rookie year on the practice squad.

Tom, who is from Baton Rouge and played in college for Southern Miss, is entering his third NFL season.

Both players were able to walk with trainers off the practice field.

Also walking off the field shortly before practice ended was starting left tackle Terron Armstead, but it was not clear if he was injured or struggling with hot conditions.

Saints coach Sean Payton did not have updates on any of those players when he spoke immediately after practice.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.