Saints release Tre’Quan Smith, sign QB Jake Luton

Smith had not played in a game this season after injuring his groin during the preseason.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints released wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Smith had not played in a game this season after injuring his groin during the preseason. He had spent his enter career with the Saints. He caught 131 passes and 18 touchdowns in 66 games in the Black and Gold.

The Saints have released WR Tre’Quan Smith from IR. He’s now a free agent. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 26, 2023

The Saints didn't take long to fill Smith's roster spot. They used the open roster spot to add another quarterback to their roster with Derek Carr injured and Jake Haener suspended for three more games.

Former sixth-round pick Jake Luton will join the Saints 53-man roster, per Yates.

Luton started three games as a rookie for the Jaguars. He spent all of last season with the Saints.

The Saints are signing QB Jake Luton off of the Panthers’ practice squad to their 53-man roster, per source.



With Derek Carr banged up and Jake Haener suspended for 3 more games, Luton adds depth. This ensures Luton at least 3 weeks of pay at the 53-man roster rate. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 26, 2023