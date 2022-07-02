Saints restructure Kamara, Jordan's contracts to clear $22 million in cap space

The moves are being done to alleviate cap space issues the team is facing.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are working towards fixing their most pressing dilemma this offseason — the salary cap.

On Thursday, the team restructured the contracts of defensive ends Cam Jordan and Tanoh Kpassagnon, clearing over $12 million in salary cap space.

On Friday morning, the team announced they had done the same with running back Alvin Kamara's contract. Restructuring Kamara's contract clears up roughly $8.3 million in potential cap space. Kamara is signed through 2025.

The three moves together clear up more than $22 million in cap space for 2022.

These moves follows the same move the team made last month to restructure the contracts of wide receiver Michael Thomas and tackle Ryan Ramczyk.

Over the course of the last few days, the team has began manipulating player salaries by converting them into signing bonuses. By doing so, the team converts what would be a base salary into a signing bonus that's paid out over the entirety of a contract.