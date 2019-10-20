CHICAGO — The New Orleans Saints used a stellar effort from both the offensive and defensive lines to defeat the Chicago Bears 36-25 Sunday for the team's fifth win in a row.

The victory pushed the Saints to 6-1 on the season. They are one and a half games ahead of the Carolina Panthers in the NFC South as Carolina had its bye week.

How dominant was the Saints defense? The Bears' only points came on a kickoff return for a score and a field goal after a Deonte Harris fumbled punt.

The Saints held the Bears to just over 200 total yards, with a lot of that total coming on Chicago's meaningless final scoring drives when the game was already well decided. .

Meanwhile Teddy Bridgewater remained steady, not turning the ball over and completing 23 of 38 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

Latavius Murray was also a force in the backfield with 25 carries for 113 yards. He scored two touchdowns.

Michael Thomas caught 9 passes for 131 yards.