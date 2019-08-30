NEW ORLEANS — The saints cut several players today and placed a few on Injured Reserve, their first major move to reach a 53-man roster before the NFL season begins.
20 more players must be removed for the team to reach the 53-man roster limit.
A handful of these players may return to the practice squad.
According to General Manager Mickey Loomis, the Saints waived the following players.
OL Fisayo Awolaja
WR Simmie Cobbs Jr.
WR Travin Dural
WR Cyril Grayson Jr.
DL Corbin Kaufusi
LB Drew Lewis
LB Darnell Sankey
FB Shane Smith
The Saints terminated the contracts of the following players
TE A.J. Derby
DL Geneo Grissom
G/C Ryan Groy
RB Jacquizz Rodgers
CB Kayvon Webster
RB Kerwynn Williams
The Saints placed the following players on Injured Reserve:
LB Will Compton
LB Colton Jumper
LB Josh Martin
The Saints kick off the regular season against the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football on Sept. 8.