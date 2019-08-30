NEW ORLEANS — The saints cut several players today and placed a few on Injured Reserve, their first major move to reach a 53-man roster before the NFL season begins.

20 more players must be removed for the team to reach the 53-man roster limit.

A handful of these players may return to the practice squad.

According to General Manager Mickey Loomis, the Saints waived the following players.

OL Fisayo Awolaja

WR Simmie Cobbs Jr.

WR Travin Dural

WR Cyril Grayson Jr.

DL Corbin Kaufusi

LB Drew Lewis

LB Darnell Sankey

FB Shane Smith

The Saints terminated the contracts of the following players

TE A.J. Derby

DL Geneo Grissom

G/C Ryan Groy

RB Jacquizz Rodgers

CB Kayvon Webster

RB Kerwynn Williams

The Saints placed the following players on Injured Reserve:

LB Will Compton

LB Colton Jumper

LB Josh Martin

The Saints kick off the regular season against the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football on Sept. 8.