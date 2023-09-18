Saints run game still short-handed in Week 2

For the second straight week, the New Orleans Saints will rely on veteran Jamaal Williams to carry the load in the offensive backfield at NFC South rival Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the second straight week, the New Orleans Saints will rely on veteran Jamaal Williams to carry the load in the offensive backfield at NFC South rival Carolina Monday night.

With four-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara serving the second week of a three-game suspension and rookie Kendre Miller (TCU) still out due to hamstring issues, New Orleans will hope to improve on its 69-yard outing on the ground in their season-opening win against the Titans.

Williams contributed for 45 yards on 18 carries for a 2.5-yard average against on of the league's most dominant defensive fronts in Tennessee.

WWL-TV sports director Doug Mouton anticipates another rookie could have a big influence against the Panthers is second-round defensive end Isaiah Foskey (Notre Dame), who should see significant playing time with Payton Turner out due to toe surgery.