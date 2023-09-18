Saints running back Jamaal Williams injured against Panthers – questionable to return

Up 6-3 in the second quarter against the Panthers Monday, Saints running back Jamaal Williams limped off the field before making his way back to the locker room.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Up 6-3 in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on Monday night, Saints running back Jamaal Williams limped off the field before making his way back to the locker room of Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

WWL Radio reported that Williams had sustained a hamstring injury and was listed as questionable for the remainder of the game.

The 28-year-old, seven-year veteran did not immediately return at the start of the third quarter.

Williams entered the game as the Saints' featured back with Alvin Kamara serving a three-game suspension and rookie Kendre Miller out nursing a hamstring injury, leaving Tony Jones Jr., for New Orleans.

Before his departure, Williams had nine carries for 29 yards, followed by Taysom Hill with four carries for 24 yards and Tony Jones Jr., two for six.

Shortly before Williams' injury, Panthers inside linebacker Shaq Thompson was carted off the field after sustaining a right shin injury.

His return was listed as doubtful.