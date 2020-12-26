x
Saints sack leader Hendrickson, Vikings linebacker Davis out

He'd been limited in practice this week with a neck injury and had been listed as questionable.
NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have scratched team sacks leader Trey Hendrickson, fellow starting defensive lineman Malcom Brown and starting left guard Andrus Peat for Friday’s home game against Minnesota.

 The Vikings have deactivated linebacker Todd Davis and fullback C.J. Ham. Hendrickson plays defensive end and is among the league leaders in sacks with 12 1/2. 

 Brown has a calf injury and Peat has a sore ankle. Davis had been listed as doubtful with rib injuries and Ham was questionable with a quadriceps injury.

