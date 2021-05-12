Saints schedule 2021 - What we know (or think we know) so far

The NFL schedules are supposed to be released at 6:45 p.m., but they are trickling out as they usually do.

NEW ORLEANS — The annual schedule release day from the NFL comes with a large amount of leaks and this year is no exception.

The official schedule comes out Wednesday night, but there have been several 'leaks' so far. Some from Saints insider extraordinaire Nick Underhill.

The Saints are usually considered an attractive prime time match for any team but this season is a little more of a wild card as the team does not have an established winning quarterback at the helm.

There are hopes that either Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill can do the job and do it well, but after 15 seasons of future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, the uncertainty could have networks shying away from the team for late season national broadcasts should they come up with a poor season.

This year's season is also 18 weeks long with an additional game and a bye week.

Here is what seems to be consensus so far. For the games to be listed, they have to either have been confirmed from the Saints or a highly-respected source or appeared on at least two other lists.