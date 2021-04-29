Saints select Houston DE Payton Turner in first round

The Saints had been rumored to want a cornerback, but most of the top ones had been chosen by the time the Saints picked.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints addressed a need Thursday, selecting defensive end Payton Turner from Houston in the first round at pick 28.

Turner is 6'6 and weighs 270 pounds. He is tall for a defensive end and could possibly help the team handle the loss of Trey Hendrickson.

“You’re never certain that a player’s going to be available and we weren’t with this player," said head coach Sean Payton. "He’s got a lot of traits that we value. He’s a high energy player, his size.”

Much of the day there had been speculation that the Saints might try to move up in the draft with cornerbacks Patrick Surtain or Jaycee Horn on their minds, but the team stayed pat and selected Turner.

The Saints still have seven remaining picks. With one pick in the second round, two in the third, one in the fourth, no pick in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.

The Saints are expected to look for some defensive help and to perhaps take a flyer on a quarterback in the later rounds.

The Saints burden to sign a Richard Sherman-type post-draft free agent cornerback... just went up. — Doug Mouton (@DMoutonWWL) April 30, 2021