Saints sign safety Daniel Sorensen

Sorensen previously played eight seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints have made another addition to their defense.

The team announced the signing of safety Daniel Sorenson to a one-year contract. The terms of the contract were not immediately made available.

Sorensen is entering his ninth NFL season. His previous eight have been spent with the Kansas City Chiefs, with whom he won Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

Sorensen signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2014, after spending his college years at Brigham Young.

Sorensen will occupy a role similar to that of his now-teammate Malcolm Jenkins. Stylistically, Sorensen plays as a classic strong safety, in that he is more known for his tackling and run support rather than his coverage.

In eight seasons with the Chiefs, he has played in 111 regular season games with 39 starts, posting career totals of 378 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 12 interceptions with an impressive four touchdowns, 33 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 29 special teams stops, one coverage fumble recovery and one blocked field goal.

Sorensen has also played in 15 playoff contests with ten starts and has posted 77 tackles, a 24-yard interception return, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one coverage stop.