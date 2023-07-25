Saints sign former Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner, reports

ESPN insider Adam Schefter says it's a one-year deal for the New Orleans native who graduated from St. Augustine High School.

NEW ORLEANS — Former Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner is signing with the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter says it's a one-year deal for the New Orleans native who graduated from St. Augustine High School.

Turner played college ball at LSU and was drafted by the Caroline Panthers in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft. In six seasons with the Panthers, he was pro bowl five times.

Now 30 years old, Turner has played for the Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Washington Commanders the last three seasons. He will provide depth to the offensive line and could potentially start at one of the guard spots.

