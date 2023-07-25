Saints sign former star TE Jimmy Graham

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are bringing back a former star Jimmy Graham.
Graham spent his first five seasons in the NFL in the Black and Gold. In 12 seasons, he has caught 713 passes for 8,506 yards and 85 touchdowns. Graham has also been selected to the Pro Bowl five times.
The Saints said it was a one-year deal.
He last played in the NFL in 2021 for the Chicago Bears.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.