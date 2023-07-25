Saints sign former star TE Jimmy Graham

Graham spent his first five seasons in the NFL in the Black and Gold.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are bringing back a former star Jimmy Graham.

Graham spent his first five seasons in the NFL in the Black and Gold. In 12 seasons, he has caught 713 passes for 8,506 yards and 85 touchdowns. Graham has also been selected to the Pro Bowl five times.

The Saints said it was a one-year deal.

Welcome home @TheJimmyGraham 👏



The Saints have signed Graham to a one-year contract ✍️ pic.twitter.com/kRo2TMPVod — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 25, 2023

He last played in the NFL in 2021 for the Chicago Bears.