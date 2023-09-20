Saints sign Jones Jr. to active roster, release mid-week injury report

No doubt a two-touchdown performance in the Saints win Monday night, led New Orleans to signing running back Tony Jones Jr. to the active roster on Wednesday.

METAIRIE, La. — No doubt a two-touchdown performance – following the loss of Jamaal Williams – in the Saints' 20-17 win over the Panthers on Monday led New Orleans to signing running back Tony Jones Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Williams would "miss some time" due to the hamstring injury he suffered in the first half against Carolina.

With Williams out and Alvin Kamara still serving the final week of a three-game suspension, the Saints may also look for the return of rookie Kendre Miller, who Allen said was a "full go" at practice on Wednesday.

Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis also announced the signing of defensive back Cameron Dantzler Sr. to the practice squad.

Dantzler's signing comes shortly after the NFL suspended starting safety Marcus Maye for three games as punishment for a 2021 DUI arrest in Florida.

Others listed on the Saints injury report on Wednesday heading into Week 3's road game at Green Bay, included:

TE, Taysom Hill, knee – limited practice

TE, Foster Moreau, ankle – Did not practice

RB, Jamaal Williams, hamstring – Did not practice

Currently, the Saints (2-0) are a two-point underdog at the Packers (1-1) on Sunday.

Kickoff at noon.