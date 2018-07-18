NEW ORLEANS -- With Mark Ingram suspended for the first four games of the regular season, the Saints beefed up their running back corps, signing seven-year veteran Shane Vereen. The team also waived running back Daniel Lasco with a failed physical designation.

Last season, Vereen totaled 417 yards rushing and receiving with the Giants, and will join a deep running back group that includes Ingram, Alvin Kamara, Terrence West, and sixth-round pick Boston Scott.

Lasco finished the 2017 season on injured reserve after a nasty hit on a special teams tackle against Buffalo in Week Ten. The Saints may be able to place Lasco on the reserve/physically unable to perform list if no other team claims him off waivers.

