Saints sign LSU star, pro-bowl receiver Jarvis Landry

Landry's contract is reportedly a 1-year deal.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints added another weapon Friday, bringing wide receiver Jarvis Landry back home to Louisiana.

The five-time pro-bowler is reportedly signing a 1-year deal with the Saints.

Landry led the NFL in receptions as a Miami Dolphin in 2017 before going to the Cleveland Browns.

Last season, he put up career lows with 570 yards and two touchdowns on a Cleveland Browns team that struggled offensively.

Landry played high school football at Lutcher before going to LSU and then being drafted by the Miami Dolphins. He then spent time in Cleveland playing along side his former LSU teammate Odell Beckham Jr. before coming to New Orleans.

WHO DAT 🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/UKlnZRfeva — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) May 13, 2022

The wide receiver position was a big problem for the Saints in 2021 with Michael Thomas injured.

Now, the Saints are projected to start Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and rookie Chris Olave at wide receiver this year, a huge turn around for the franchise.

Landry joins fellow LSU star Tryann Mathieu in the Saints free-agent haul this off-season.