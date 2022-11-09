Saints steal one in Atlanta and defeat Falcons 27-26 in thrilling season opener

WWL-TV's Doug Mouton breaks down the Saints win.

ATLANTA — In 1978, the Atlanta Falcons beat the Saints thanks to a miracle hail mary pass in the final seconds that gave them a 20-17 victory.

In 2022, another unbelievable game happened, but this time the Saints were victorious in a 27-26 thriller over the Falcons on Sunday.

For three quarters the Saints did not look good and they have a lot of work to do for next week.

But Winston came alive in the fourth quarter. He was 13-15 for 213 yards and two touchdowns.

The trio of Saints receivers all did well. The game-winning field goal drive was clutch.

Michael Thomas was unbelievable in the fourth quarter. Will Lutz missed one field goal attempt earlier, but he got one when it counted the most.