SEATTLE — Alvin Kamara twisted, turned, eluded and powered his way around and through Seattle defenders as the Drew Brees-less Saints defeated the Seahawks 33-27 Sunday.

The Saints also had a punt return for a score and a forced fumble returned for another touchdown.

"I thought we did a lot of things well," said head coach Sean Payton. "A good win against a good team for us."

Seattle scored a meaningless touchdown on the game's final play to make the game closer than it appeared.

The Saints won the game despite being outgained 515 to 265 on offense.

Brees, who was not with the team in Seattle, was an interested spectator on TV and tweeted his approval from afar: "So proud of our TEAM! Who Dat baby!"

Kamara carried 16 times for 69 yards and a touchdown and caught nine passes for 82 yards and another touchdown in the win.

Bridgewater, who usually admires Kamara's work from the sideline, had an up close view this time and came away impressed.

"He's like a human joystick," he said with a smile. "You give him the ball, he's spinning, he's juking, he's bouncing off of guys. As a quarterback, when you can throw him the ball and you just watch the play happen, this guy, he's a bad man."

The first time the Saints touched the ball they scored a touchdown without running a play. Deonte Harris fielded a punt and returned it 53 yards for a score to put the Saints up 7-0.

After Seattle tied the game at 7-7, the Saints got a fumble return for a touchdown. Eli Apple chased down a Seahawk running back and knocked the ball out. It was picked up by Von Bell and returned for a score. Wil Lutz missed the extra point and it was 13-7.

The touchdown was eerily reminiscent of one a week ago that didn’t count when Cam Jordan returned a fumble for a score that would have put the Saints up 10-3 in Los Angeles, but it was whistled dead.

Teddy Bridgewater overcame several holes he was put in by offensive penalties that marred the team’s first two offensive possessions to post a steady, if unspectacular line of 19 completions in 27 attempts for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

"Teddy’s going to be just fine," said Payton. "If we can surround him with some good performances like we did today, we’ll be just fine."

His longest completion was a dump pass to Kamara that was taken 29 yards for a touchdown on a play where Kamara broke several tackles and eluded other would-be tacklers in what was undoubtedly the play of the game.

The Saints defense also stepped up, stopping the run game by the Seahawks with the exception of a couple of Russell Wilson scrambles. When Seattle lined up and ran it directly, they were mostly unsuccessful.

The win was the first home loss for Seattle in the Pete Carroll era and dropped the Seahawks to 2-1 on the year.