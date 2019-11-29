ATLANTA — "Today, we're thankful. First of all, we're thankful for the day. Second of all, we're thankful for our ability and we 're thankful we get to play this game," Saints linebacker Demario Davis said Thursday.

Davis, surrounded by his teammates inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, gave a pregame speech ahead of the Saints vs. Falcons Thanksgiving rivalry game you don't want to miss.

"But how do you show that? You show that by taking everything you got inside you and putting it on display. You show that by taking your opponent, dominating them from the first whistle to the last whistle. You show that going out here and executing flawlessly."

"Flawless execution. We prowl, we kill, we eat," he said.

Quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees came in for the finish.

"We came here to get a win, we ain't leaving until we get it," Brees said.

The Saints and Falcons have faced off 101 times before Thursday, and when you look at the all-time record, Atlanta has five more wins.

One of those matchu ps provided ESPN its highest ever rating at the time: the first game back in New Orleans after Hurriane Katrina.

It was an iconic Saints-Falcons moment. 13 years ago, on Sept. 25, 2006, Steve Gleason blocked a punt that led to a Black and Gold touchdown.

The moment was memorialized in the "Rebirth" statue that was added to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in 2012.

So naturally, when Saints do-it-all man Taysom Hill blocked a first drive punt, then immediately, incredibly caught a touchdown reception to put New Orleans on the board, it was only a few moments before Gleason chimed in.

The very first game in the rivalry was played on Nov. 20, 1967. The Saints won that one 27-24.

