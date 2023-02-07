x
Saints

Saints Tight End Foster Moreau's Hodgkin's is in remission

The New Orleans native and former LSU athlete posted the exciting news on his twitter on Monday.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints Tight End Foster Moreau posted on Twitter that his Hodgkin's Lymphoma is in remission on Monday.

Moreau, a New Orleans Native who played for Jesuit and LSU, was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma during a March 2023 physical with the Saints when he was a free agent.

Moreau would announce that he was stepping away from football temporarily in March.

After completing treatment, he signed with the Saints for three years and $12 million in May.

Drafted by the Raiders in 2019, Moreau has amassed 91 receptions, 1,107 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns in his four-year NFL career so far.

