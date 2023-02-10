Saints tight end to miss second straight game due to calf injury

Starting tight end Juwan Johnson will miss the Saints' Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday.

METAIRIE, La. — Starting tight end Juwan Johnson will miss the Saints' Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday.

Johnson suffered a calf injury during pre-game warmups prior to the Saints 26-9 loss to Tampa Bay last weekend. In the team's first three games, Johnson has seven catches off 12 targets for 61 yards with no touchdowns. He had seven touchdowns last season to place him in a tie for third among NFL tight ends.

In his place, longtime Saints favorite Jimmy Graham and former Jesuit and LSU standout Foster Moreau rotate in with Taysom Hill at the position.

Safety Lonnie Johnson, Jr., is also out with a hamstring injury, as is offensive tackle Landon Young due his hip.

Offensive lineman Andres Peat (concussion) and James Hurst (ankle) are listed as questionable on offense, along with quarterback Derek Carr, who returned last week after sustaining a game-ending shoulder injury in Week 3.

Defensive back Paulson Adebo is also listed as questionable due to a hamstring,

On Wednesday, the Saints signed tackle Cameron Erving﻿ to the practice squad and terminated the practice squad contract of linebacker Terrell Lewis.

The Saints (2-2) play the Patriots (1-3) on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for noon.