Saints: Brees to be honored at haltime on Thanksgiving

NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees will be back in the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving. Sorry Saints fans he wont be be under center but you'll be able to thank him for all that he accomplished on and off the field.

At halftime Brees and his family will take the field to be honored.

Fans can submit thank you videos that will be played throughout the game here. Messages should be 30 seconds or less and shot horizontally.

“Drew Brees will always be considered one of the greatest Saints in the history of the organization” said Saints owner Gayle Benson. “While we look forward to one day welcoming Drew back as a Hall of Famer and a member of our Ring of Honor, Thanksgiving night is the perfect opportunity for us to say thank you to Drew and his family the right way- on the field and in front of 70,000 of the best fans in football. We were blessed to have Drew as a member of our team for 15 years. The record-breaking impact he had on the field is legendary, as is the impact he, Brittany and the Brees family continue to have on our community. ”

Also every fan in attendance will get a " Thank You Drew" rally towel.

During the game Brees will be broadcasting for NBC alongside Mike Tirico.

“My family and I are forever grateful for all the incredible moments we shared together with the city of New Orleans and Who Dat Nation,” Brees said. “What an incredible moment it will be, back in the Dome with the greatest fans in the world.”