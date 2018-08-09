The New Orleans Saints plan to honor their late owner Sunday during the first season opener since Tom Benson passed.

The team announced Friday plans on adding Benson into the Ring of Honor at halftime during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“The New Orleans Saints and the city of New Orleans meant so much to my husband,” said Saints Owner Gayle Benson via a statement on the team's website. “He was so proud of them and wanted the team and the entire region to be admired worldwide. He was also grateful to our fans for their commitment to the Saints. That passion and support of our fans inspired him to give back to the community like he did. His impact will always be felt and this is a great way for our organization and our fans to honor his legacy.”

Other names in the Ring of Honor include former players Archie Manning, Rickey Jackson, Willie Roaf and Morten Anderson.

