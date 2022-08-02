Saints to play in London in 2022

NEW ORLEANS — The NFL announced that the New Orleans Saints will play an international game during the 2022-23 season.
Their international game will be played in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It's the third time the Saints will travel to the UK for a contest.
'It's always an honor when we are selected to play in the United Kingdom," New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis told NFL.com. "We have enjoyed successful trips in the past and look forward to representing New Orleans and our fans from around the globe. Clearly, a lot goes into the planning and the logistics of a trip of that magnitude and we have already began making the necessary preparations and will continue to do so in the coming months."
The Saints won their past two games in the UK; against the Miami Dolphins in 2017 and the San Diego Chargers in 2007.