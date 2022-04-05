Saints to play Minnesota Vikings in London

The October 2 matchup will kickoff at 8:30 a.m. Central Time.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are heading back across the pond.

The NFL announced their series of international games on Wednesday morning and the Saints will face an NFC foe, the Minnesota Vikings, in a Week 4 matchup on October 2.

The game will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will kick off at 8:30 a.m. New Orleans time. It will serve as the first game of the NFL's International Series in 2022.

This will be the Saints' third visit to London and the first since 2017. The team won its two previous London appearances, 37-32 over the San Diego Chargers in 2008 and a 20-0 shutout against the Miami Dolphins in 2017.

The unfortunate aspect of this for the Saints is that the game in London will count as a home game, meaning the team will once again have one fewer home game after losing two last season.