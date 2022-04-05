Saints to play Minnesota Vikings in London

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are heading back across the pond.
The NFL announced their series of international games on Wednesday morning and the Saints will face an NFC foe, the Minnesota Vikings, in a Week 4 matchup on October 2.
The game will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will kick off at 8:30 a.m. New Orleans time. It will serve as the first game of the NFL's International Series in 2022.
This will be the Saints' third visit to London and the first since 2017. The team won its two previous London appearances, 37-32 over the San Diego Chargers in 2008 and a 20-0 shutout against the Miami Dolphins in 2017.
The unfortunate aspect of this for the Saints is that the game in London will count as a home game, meaning the team will once again have one fewer home game after losing two last season.
The other international games this season include the New York Giants playing the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 and the Denver Broncos playing the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8, both in London, the reigning NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 in Munich, Germany, and the San Francisco 49ers facing the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11 in Mexico City.
