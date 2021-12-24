Saints to sign Blake Bortles to back up Ian Book against Miami: report

Bortles is supposed to get to the Saints facility on Friday in time for practice, sources told The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign veteran quarterback Blake Bortles, according to a report from The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate.

Both Saints quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian were put on the COVID-19 list Thursday, making rookie Ian Book the only quarterback available for Monday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Saints appear to be starting the rookie quarterback this weekend, making Bortles the backup quarterback for the Monday game.

The #Saints are starting Ian Book this weekend, per me and @TomPelissero. With Trevor Siemian out, Taysom Hill is going on the COVID-19 reserve list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2021

Some members of the Saints business operations have tested positive as well, the report said.

Trevor Siemian, Taysom Hill, Malcolm Jenkins, Jordan Mills, Christian Ringo, Jalyn Holmes, Jeff Heath, Kaden Elliss and James Carpenter were officially placed on the Saints' reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. They join tight ends Adam Trautman & Juwan Johnson, who were added to the list earlier this week after testing positive for the virus.

Saints head coach Sean Payton is working from home after testing positive last week.

Players on COVID-19

James Carpenter

Kaden Elliss

Jeff Heath

Taysom Hill

Jalyn Holmes

Malcolm Jenkins

Jordan Mills

Christian Ringo

Trevor Siemian — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) December 23, 2021