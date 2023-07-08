Saints to sign former Pro Bowlers Kareem Hunt and Anthony Barr, reports

Last season Hunt rushed for over 460 yards, caught 35 passes for 210 yards and scored 4 touchdowns for the Cleveland Browns.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are closing in on adding more depth at running back and linebacker.

ESPN's Dianna Russini says Kareem Hunt and Anthony Barr will sign with the team if they pass their physicals and are in shape.

Last season Hunt rushed for over 460 yards, caught 35 passes for 210 yards and scored 4 touchdowns for the Cleveland Browns. He's spent the last four seasons with the Browns backing up Nick Chubb. The 28-year-old started his career with the Kansas City Chiefs and went to the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

Barr is a former top 10 pick who the Minnesota Vikings drafted in the 2014 NFL draft. He played his first eight seasons in Minnesota and has been selected to the Pro Bowl four times. Last season Barr appeared in 14 games for the Dallas Cowboys. In 112 games, Barr has 18.5 sacks, 41 tackles for loss, and 5 interceptions.